Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah part ways with Crawley Town

Ghanaian forward, Kwesi Appiah has parted ways with English club Crawley Town.

The former Black Stars striker leaves the club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Reds.

Appiah joined Crawley Town FC in 2021, becoming an instant hit in his first season, where he scored 11 goals in 26 appearances. He spent last season on loan at Colchester.

"When one door closes, another opens. Thanks for all the memories. I’m looking forward to my next chapter…," wrote the 2015 AFCON revelation on social media.

The former Crystal Palace forward has already started a career in journalism, having joined various commentary panels. He recently graduated from the Staffordshire University.

"Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that Kwesi Appiah has left the club after the striker agreed to a mutual termination of his contract. Everyone at the club would like to thank Kwesi for his service during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the very best for the future," wrote Crawley Town on their official website.