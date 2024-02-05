Ghanaian forward Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saves Vfl Osnabruck from defeat against Nurnberg

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Okyere Wriedt rescued Vfl Osnabruck from defeat by scoring a late goal in injury time, securing a valuable point against Nurnberg in round 20 of the Bundesliga II.

The match at the Max-Morlock Stadion ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams sharing the spoils.

Nurnberg's Can Yilmaz Uzun, a Turkish international, opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but Osnabruck's Erik Engelhardt equalized just before halftime in the 43rd minute.

At the break, the teams were level at 1-1. In the second half, Can Yilmaz Uzun once again found the net, putting Nurnberg ahead. However, his brace on the day proved insufficient to secure maximum points.

In the dying moments of the game, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt came to the rescue, scoring his first goal of the season and earning Vfl Osnabruck a crucial point.

Despite the draw, Osnabruck remains at the bottom of the league table with 11 points after round 20, facing the threat of relegation.