Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari faces up to a year layoff following serious injury

Lyngby Boldklub have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of the upcoming Danish Superliga season, with Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari set to miss up to 12 months after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during a pre-season friendly against Hillerod, shortly after scoring in the match and staking a strong claim for a key role in Lyngby’s 2025/26 campaign.

Abubakari, who signed for the Royals in August 2024, had been one of the standout performers during the club’s pre-season preparations.

Reacting to the unfortunate news, Lyngby head coach Morten Karlsen shared his disappointment.

“It’s incredibly unfortunate. Malik has worked extremely hard this pre-season, and for him to suffer such an injury in the first training match - especially after scoring a great goal - is heartbreaking,” Karlsen said.

“We will be behind him every step of the way and believe he’ll return even stronger.”

The Danish outfit confirmed that Abubakari will undergo surgery in about three weeks, followed by a lengthy and demanding rehabilitation process.

His absence leaves a significant void in Lyngby’s attacking line-up and deals a personal setback to the forward, who was eager to make his mark in the Superliga after spells with Malmo FF and other clubs.

With the league season beginning on July 18, 2025, Lyngby may need to explore transfer options or revise their tactical setup to compensate for the loss.