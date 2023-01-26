Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari joins AEK Larnaca on loan

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has agreed to join Cypriot topflight side AEK Larnaca on loan till the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is joining Larnaca from Swedish giants Malmo FF.

Abubakari spent the first half of the season on loan at Finish outfit HJK Helsinki, helping them win the league in 2022.

However, struggles to make the first team of Malmo has forced him to spend the next six months on loan.

"Kition Sports Union (AEK) Larnaca announces the agreement in principle with Malmoe FF for the acquisition of the 22-year-old (02/10/2000) Ghanaian striker Abdul Malik Abubakari, on loan until the end of the season. The footballer is expected in Cyprus in the next 24 hours for the conclusion of the agreement," wrote Larnaca.

Abubakari, who joined Malmo from Portuguese outfit Moreirense in 2021, has scored eight goals in 38 appearances for the Swedish club.

He also has spells with Fafe and Casa Pia in Portugal.