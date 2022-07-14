Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari joins Finish giants HJK Helsinki on loan

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has completed his loan switch from Swedish giants Malmo FF to HJK Helsinki in Finland.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the season in Finland as he seeks regular play time.

"I had several options (loan clubs), but I had a very good conversation with the sports director and head coach (Toni Koskela). That discussion and the opportunity to play European games meant the most in decision-making. I am also proud to have joined the biggest club in Finland. I want to give everything to HJK - and also to its supporters!," the lanky forward told the club's website.

"I already watched HJK's game (against RFS) when I was in the gym. I made observations about the team and involved myself in attacking situations. It was also a good sign for me that I was already very emotionally involved while watching the game – especially when the situation was 2–0 [and HJK was about to be relegated]," he added.

Abubakari made eight appearances in the Swedish Allsvensakn this season, scoring two goals for Malmo.