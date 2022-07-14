Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari joins Finish giants HJK Helsinki on loan

Published on: 14 July 2022
Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has completed his loan switch from Swedish giants Malmo FF to HJK Helsinki in Finland. 

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the season in Finland as he seeks regular play time.

"I had several options (loan clubs), but I had a very good conversation with the sports director and head coach (Toni Koskela). That discussion and the opportunity to play European games meant the most in decision-making. I am also proud to have joined the biggest club in Finland. I want to give everything to HJK - and also to its supporters!," the lanky forward told the club's website.

"I already watched HJK's game (against RFS) when I was in the gym. I made observations about the team and involved myself in attacking situations. It was also a good sign for me that I was already very emotionally involved while watching the game – especially when the situation was 2–0 [and HJK was about to be relegated]," he added.

Abubakari made eight appearances in the Swedish Allsvensakn this season, scoring two goals for Malmo.

