Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari reveals reason for joining HJK Helsinki

Forward Malik Abubakari has revealed that his decision to choose HJK Helsinki for his loan spell was inspired by European football.

The Finish giants are playing the qualifiers to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

A journey the lanky Ghanaian forward is interesting in taking part in and helping his club make the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

"I had several options (loan clubs), but I had a very good conversation with the sports director and head coach (Toni Koskela). That discussion and the opportunity to play European games meant the most in decision-making. I am also proud to have joined the biggest club in Finland. I want to give everything to HJK - and also to its supporters!," he told the club's website.

"I already watched HJK's game (against RFS) when I was in the gym. I made observations about the team and involved myself in attacking situations. It was also a good sign for me that I was already very emotionally involved while watching the game – especially when the situation was 2–0 [and HJK was about to be relegated]," he added.

HJK Helsinki will play Viktoria Plzen in the qualifiers.