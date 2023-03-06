Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari scores in Slavkia Brastislava 4-1 win against Trnava

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari scored his first goal of the season in Slavkia Brastislava 4-1 win against Spartak Trnava in the Slovakia top-flight league.

Juraj Kucka scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute for Slovan before Aleksandar Cavric double the lead for the home side in the 37th minute.

Malik Abubakari scored the team’s third goal of the game in the 39th minute as Slovan Brastislava went into the break with a three goal lead.

After recess Sebastian Kosa pulled one back for Trnava with his fine effort before Tigran Barseghyan scored from the penalty spot to seal the win for Slovan Bratislava.

Abubakari joined Brastislava in the January transfer window and has scored his first goal after making four appearances.