Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari swerves AEK Larnaca to sign for Slovan Bratislava

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has ditched AEK Larnaca to sign for Slovakian outfit Slovan Bratislava.

The 22-year-old had initially agreed a deal to join the Cypriot side, but decided to move to Bratislava in the eleventh hour.

He joins the club on loan till the end of the year from Swedish giants Malmo FF.

"I am very happy that I can join the biggest Slovak club. I am looking forward to new teammates, fans and the matches that await us. The stadium is really great, I can't wait to experience it for the first time," he said after signing the deal.

"I want to develop here and grow as a footballer and as a person. My position is at the tip of the attack, that's where I feel best. In the fall, I played the group of the European League, now we are waiting for the round of 16 of the European Conference League. I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

Abubakari spent last season in Finland with HJK Helsinki, where he won the Finish League title.