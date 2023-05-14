Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari wins third consecutive league title with Slovan Bratislava

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari has secured his third consecutive top-flight league title with his third consecutive club, helping Slovan Bratislava to a 2-1 victory over Banska Bystrica in the Championship playoff on Sunday to clinch the Slovakia Fortuna Liga title.

Abubakari, 23, joined Slovan Bratislava on loan from Swedish side Malmo FF in January 2023, and made 13 league appearances, scoring twice. He was replaced by Filip Lichy after 71 minutes in the title-deciding match.

The game saw Aleksandar Cavric open the scoring for Slovan Bratislava after just 12 minutes into the game, with Lucas Lovat extending the lead.

The visitors held their advantage until halftime. After the break, Cavric scored a brace to make it 2-0 for the champions a minute after the hour mark. Banska Bystrica managed to pull one back through David Depetris, but it was too late to affect the outcome of the game.

Abubakari's first top-flight league title came in 2021 with Malmo FF, where he featured in 29 league games. He then moved to Finland to join HJK Helsinki, where he helped the club to the Veikkausliiga title in 2022.

Abubakari expressed his delight at winning another league title with his new team, saying, "I'm really happy to win another title with Slovan Bratislava. It's been a great season for us, and I'm happy to have contributed to the team's success."