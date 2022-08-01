Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari’s arrival at Finnish club HJK hailed

HJK Helsinki forward Bojan Radulovic has praised the addition of Malik Abubakari to the squad, saying the Ghanaian attacker is ideal for the team.

The Ghanaian forward has joined the Finnish club on a season-long loan from Malmo FF in Sweden.

“I feel that Malik is the type of player that we needed after Roope Riski was injured. Malik and I are different types of players so we complement each other well, he says about the addition to the squad,” Radulovic said.

Abubakari recently revealed that his decision to join HJK was influenced by the club's involvement in the Champions League.

"I had several options (loan clubs), but I had a very good conversation with the sports director and head coach (Toni Koskela). That discussion and the opportunity to play European games meant the most in decision-making. I am also proud to have joined the biggest club in Finland. I want to give everything to HJK - and also to its supporters!" he told the club's website.

"I already watched HJK's game (against RFS) when I was in the gym. I made observations about the team and involved myself in attacking situations. It was also a good sign for me that I was already very emotionally involved while watching the game – especially when the situation was 2–0 [and HJK was about to be relegated]," he added.

HJK have been booted out after losing 7-1 on aggregate to Czech side Viktoria Plzeň in the qualifiers.