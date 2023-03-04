Ghanaian forward Mamudu Moro scores brace as Mjallby defeat Sirius in Sweden

Mamudu Moro came off the bench to inspire Mjallby's impressive 3-2 comeback victory against Sirius in the Swedish football cup on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward scored two goals in just 10 minutes during the second half, including the match-winner, to secure a 3-2 win for Mjallby at the Strandvallen stadium.

Mjallby had gone down by two goals early on, with Tashreeq Matthews and Patrick Nwadike scoring for Sirius. However, the hosts mounted a strong comeback, with Moro's introduction in the 55th minute proving to be the turning point. He replaced Viktor Gustafson and found the back of the net seven minutes later, before scoring the match-winning goal on the 74th minute.

The victory was a crucial one for Mjallby, who now lead the table with 9 points from three games in Group 1 of the Swedish league cup. The performance was also a testament to Moro's talent and impact on the team, despite only coming on as a substitute.

The Ghanaian has been in good form for Mjallby. With performances like this, it is likely that he will continue to play a key role in the team's success and could earn a Black Stars call-up in no time.