Ghanaian forward Mark Osei Assinor shines with another goal as Zeleziarne Podbrezova triumph over Kosice

Ghanaian attacker Mark Osei Assinor was on target for FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova for the second time in a row in the Slovakian Nike Liga over the weekend.

The 23-year-old completed the scoring in the match as Podbrezova claimed a comfortable 5-3 victory over FC Kosice at the Zelpo Arena.

Kosice got the opening goal of the match with a 13th minute strike from experienced forward Milos Lacny.

Midfielder Patrik Blahut scored twice afterwards to give Podbrezova the advantage before the half-time break.

The visitors regained their lead when Michal Fasko and David Gallovic scored in the 54th and 63rd minutes, respectively.

Josef Spyrka converted a penalty kick to draw the hosts level in the 85th minute before Nigerian forward Lekan Okunola and Assinor got their goals to win the match for Podbrezova.

Assinor has been in superb form since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, having scored three times and delivered three assists in six games.