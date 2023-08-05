Ghanaian forward Mathew Anim Cudjoe shares excitement after 'dream' performance in Dundee's big win

Youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe has expressed delight after a Man of the Match display in Dundee United's opening day victory over Arbroath in the Scottish league.

The former Ghana U17 star scored and provided an assist in the 4-0 romping of Arbroath at the Gayfield Park.

Anim Cudjoe, who looks set for a huge campaign, described the performance as a dream come true.

"A dream come true! What a great performance from the team! very happy for the victory, goal and assist! To the Tangerines fans," he shared on social media after the game.

The talented winger has taken time to settle in the Dundee team and this could be his breakthrough campaign after working his way into the first team.

Meanwhile, in an entertaining game on Friday night, the visitors opened the scoring through Glenn Middleton in the eleventh minute.

Anim Cudjoe doubled the lead 14 minutes later as the Tangerines before Craig Sibbald made it 3-0 with eight minutes left to half time.

The Ghanaian winger went from scorer to provider as he served Louis Moult with the assist for the final goal at the stroke of half time.