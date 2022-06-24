Ghanaian forward Michael Gyasi leaves English side King’s Lynn Town 

Ghanaian winger Michael Gyasi has left King's Lynn Town after feeling "unappreciated" at the English National League club.

The 21-year-old is set to sign for National League side Chesterfield.

Gyasi, who joined Chelsea's academy at the age of 11, joined Lynn from St Ives Town in December 2020 but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

He scored two goals in 36 appearances for Lynn but spent the second half of the season at Dover, where he scored five times.

“Michael, along with others, had very little or no experience of first team football at our level, or even the one below when I arrived and it was felt a period on loan where he’d be guaranteed game time was the best option for both Michael and the club," said Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington.

"This should be viewed as the right decision, as Michael indeed got plenty game time and was assured he would be given a chance to play here on his return in pre-season. Michael made it very clear to me that he feels he is not appreciated here at King's Lynn, so once a deal was made between the two clubs it was sensible for all parties to move on.

"I and everyone here at King's Lynn thank Michael for his efforts and wish him all the very best going forward”.