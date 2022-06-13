Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 13 June 2022
Ghanaian forward Michael Sarpong closing in on South Africa move

Ghanaian forward Michael Sarpong is close to securing a move to South African side AmaZulu ahead of next season.

Ghanasoccernet has learned AmaZulu are keen to secure the striker for the new campaign, after a squad overhaul at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old is expected to touch down in Durban this week to seal the transfer.

The former Dreams FC player is a free agent, unattached with any club after his contract with Rwandan side AS Kigali expired in February this year.

He joined the Kigali club from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nahda.

It was a return to Rwanda, having previously played Rayon Sports after leaving Tanzanian club Young Africans.

