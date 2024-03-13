Ghanaian forward Minta Amoako joins Sassuolo from Sunyani Sporting Club

Ghanaian forward Minta Amoako has completed a move to Italian club Sassuolo's Primavera side, following a successful trial period last month.

Amoako, who was previously playing for Sunyani Sporting Club in the Brong Ahafo region of Ghana, has impressed coaches and teammates alike with his intelligence on the ball, speed, and skillfulness during training sessions at the Mapei Football Centre.

The 19-year-old attacker is known for his ability to take on defenders with confidence and creativity, making him a promising addition to Sassuolo's youth squad.

This transfer marks another success story for ArthurLegacy Sports, the agency responsible for facilitating the move.

Sassuolo have established itself as a haven for young Ghanaian talent, providing a platform for development and growth in Italy.

Previously, players such as Salim Abubakar, Justin Kumi, Brain Oddei, and Tanimu Musah have had the opportunity to join the club's youth ranks, with many going on to achieve success in the sport.

Amoako's signing is expected to be a valuable investment for Sassuolo, with hopes that he will quickly adapt to the team's style of play and earn a long-term contract.