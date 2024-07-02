Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini completes move to Union Saint Gilloise

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini has sealed a move to Belgium giants Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal with an option of a further year from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

Fuseini spent the past six months on loan at Randers, where he netted eight goals in ten matches, including a hat-trick against Lyngby BK.

"The 22-year-old Ghanaian striker will play for Union this season. Fuseini comes from Sturm Graz, but was loaned to Danish club Randers FC for six months last season. He signs with Union until 2027, with an additional year as an option," wrote the club, confirming Fuseini's arrival.

The talented forward is expected to join his new teammates for pre-season in the coming weeks as Union Saint Gilloise prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Fuseini is a product of the famous Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and moved to Europe in 2022 to join Sturm Graz. He spent time with the B team before he was promoted to the first team.