Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini scores first career hat-trick as Randers thump Lyngby

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini continued his red-hot run in the Danish Superliga after netting his first hat-trick in Randers' victory over Lyngby.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, produced a Man of the Match performance in the 6-2 thrashing of Lyngby.

Fuseini opened the scoring after eight minutes, finishing off a brilliant move after connecting to a Oliver Olsen's pass.

Olsen went from provider to scorer moments later before Lasso Coulibaly extended he advantage on 30 minutes.

Lyngby pulled one back at the stroke of half-time after Adri Gudjohnsen scored in the 47th minute minute.

Fuseini then scored two quick-fire goals after the break as Randers take control of the game before Simen Nordli put the match beyond the visitors with a 57th minute strike.

Risgaard Jensen scored in injury time but it was too late for Lyngby to start a comeback.

Fuseini has now scored four goals and has one assist to his credit in six matches for Randers.

The Danish outfit have the option of making Fuseini's loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season.