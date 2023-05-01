Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini wins Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini has lifted his first trophy with Austrian side Sturm Graz, after they defeated Rapid Wien to win the Austrian Cup on Sunday at the 28 Black Arena.

The 20-year-old had played two games in the cup games against Red Bull Salzburg in the build-up to the final. Austrian international Manprit Sarkaria broke the deadlock for Graz on the 65th minute, before doubling their lead on the 84th minute to wrap up the win and claim the trophy.

Fuseini joined Sturm Graz from Right to Dream Academy in February 2022 and was initially part of the reserves side. In his first season, he made 14 appearances in the Regionalliga Mitte for Sturm II, with the team eventually crowned champions in the second division.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Fuseini was promoted to the senior squad and made his first appearance in the second division in July 2022, scoring Graz's goal in a 2-1 defeat to Horn on the first day of the season. He then made his first team debut in the UEFA Champions League in a 2-1 home loss to Dynamo Kyiv.

On 13 August 2022, he scored his second goal of the season in Sturm Graz II's 5-2 victory over SKN St. Pölten in the Austrian 2. Liga. On 29 November 2022, Fuseini extended his contract with Sturm Graz until 2026.

It is a significant achievement for the young Ghanaian, who has shown impressive progress in his short time with the Austrian side and will no doubt be looking to build on this success in the seasons ahead.