Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini proved to be the hero for Randers FC as his goal secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Viborg in a Danish Superligaen encounter.

In Wednesday's intense clash at the Cepheus Park Randers, Fuseini showcased his talent by starting and playing an impressive 78 minutes before being substituted.

Despite Viborg enjoying more possession, it was Randers FC who capitalised on their chances, with Fuseini's decisive moment coming in the 35th minute. The 24-year-old unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from outside the box, finding the bottom left corner of the goal and securing the win for his team.

This victory adds to Fuseini's stellar season, during which he has made 13 appearances, scored nine goals, and provided one assist in the Danish Superligaen. His performance highlights his importance to the Randers FC squad.

On the other side, fellow Ghanaian Malik Abubakari, Viborg's striker, played the full game but couldn't prevent his team from suffering defeat.

With this win, Randers FC will aim to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face Odense BK in their upcoming league fixture on May 19th.