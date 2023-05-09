Ghanaian forward Mohammed Muntari wins Qatari league with Al Duhail

Ghanaian-born Qatari forward, Mohammed Muntari has won the 2022/23 Qatar Stars League with Al Duhail SC.

Al Duhail SC were crowned champions after beating Al Shamal 5-2 on Monday at the Abdallah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Almoez Al gave the Qatari giants the lead after just seven minutes before a 14 minute hat-trick from Kenyan striker Michael Olunga put the game beyond the reach of Al Shamal.

The Harambee Stars forward scored in the 21st, 32nd and 35th minute as Duhail went into the break in commanding position.

Al Shamal pulled one back after the break through Matias Nani.

However, Olunda responded four minutes later with his fourth of the game before Moustafa Tarek Mashal scored late in injury time for Al Shamal.

Muntari was an unused substitute as Hernan Crespo guided Al Duhail to league triumph, stopping the dominance of Al Sadd.

The Ghanaian-Qatari represented the Asian country at the World Cup last year, scoring Qatar's only goal at the tournament.