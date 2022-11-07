Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem ends season as league top scorer in Sweden

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem has emerged as top scorer of the Swedish Ettan Norra following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Even though Naeem failed to score on the final day of the league on Sunday, he finished the campaign as the highest goal scorer.

The 25-year-old scored 23 goals in 25 appearances to help Sandvikens IF to also secure promotion to the Swedish Superettan.

The former Bolga Stars achieved this feat with just a goal above his teammate Jabir Abdihakim Ali who netted 22 goals in 28 matches.

Gefle IF forward Leo Eglund also bagged 22 goals in 26 appearances.

Sandvikens ended the season at second place with 65 points after 30 rounds which has earned them a promotion to Swedish second-tier next season.

Naeem is already on the radar of many Swedish top-flight clubs and other foreign clubs who are interested in landing him during the winter transfer window.