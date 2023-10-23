Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem on target in Halmstad BK draw with Mjallby in Sweden

Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Naeem scored his fifth goal of the season in the Swedish Allsvenskan as Halmstad BK were held at home by Mjällby AIF on Sunday afternoon.

Naeem combined with Ghanaian defender Thomas Boakye to get the opening goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Boakye turned towards the corner flag and sent a cross inside the box. The ball then bounced over the last Mjällby defender, and Naeem pounced on the rebound to get the ball behind the net.

Mjällby levelled matters in the game through defender Adam Stahl in the 75th minute. The visitors missed a penalty kick before the interval.

Former Ghana international defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh lasted the entire duration of the match for Halmstad.

Swedish-Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo also featured for Halmstad, playing the entire minutes of the round 27 fixture.

Naeem takes his tally in the season to 5 goals after 23 appearances in the Swedish top division.