Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem scores brace in Halmstad's victory over Kalmar FF

Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Naeem scored a brace for Halmstad BK as they triumphed over Kalmar FF in the Swedish top flight.

Naeem was a crucial part of Halmstad's lineup, commencing the match and contributing significantly to their resounding 3-0 victory over Kalmar FF during the week 29 fixture.

The 26-year-old made his mark on the game by breaking the deadlock just before halftime and skillfully converting a pass from Erik Ahlstrand into a goal.

Naeem demonstrated his prowess once again, netting his second goal of the match a mere six minutes into the second half.

Viktor Granath, a Sweden international, sealed the victory for Halmstad by adding another goal in the 61st minute.

With this remarkable display, Mohammed Naeem has increased his goal tally for the season to seven goals and achieved over 25 appearances in the Swedish top division.