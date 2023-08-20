GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem scores in Halmstad BK defeat to Brommapojkarna in Sweden

Published on: 20 August 2023
Ghanaian striker Mohammed Naeem was on the scoresheet for Halmstad BK during their defeat to Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The 26-year-old got the consolation goal for Halmstad, who suffered a 3-1 loss in the matchday 20 fixture at Grimta IP stadium.

Brommapojkarna got themselves in the lead as early as the 7th minute through forward Oscar Pettersson.

The home side doubled their advantage three minutes later after Alexander Johansson found the back of the net.

Ludvig Fritzson increased the tally for Brommapojkarna in the 24th minute before Naeem pulled one back a few minutes to the half-time break.

Ghanaian defenders Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Joseph Baffo played the full minutes of the match for Halmstad while Thomas Boakye was an unused substitute for the same team.

Naeem has now scored three goals in 16 appearances in the Swedish top-flight this season.

