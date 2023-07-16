Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem scores in second game in a row in Halmstad BK draw

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem was on the scoresheet for the second consecutive time after helping Halmstad BK avoid defeat in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

Halmstad came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against IFK Varnamo in a matchday 15 encounter at the Orjans Vall Stadium.

Swedish forward Gustav Engvall scored the opening goal of the match to put Varnamo ahead in the 19th minute before doubling the advantage ten minutes later.

Halmstad pulled one back before the half-time break when Varnamo defender Victor Eriksson got the ball behind his own net.

Naeem, who scored his very first goal in the Swedish top-flight last week, came to the rescue of the home side when he scored again with seven minutes remaining.

The 26-year-old was set up by former Ghanaian international defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh.

Former Bibiani Goldstars player Frank Junior Adjei was introduced in the latter stages of the match for Varnamo when he replaced Oscar Johansson.

Naeem has now netted two goals in 11 appearances for the newly-promoted side in the Swedish Allsvenskan.