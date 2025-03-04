Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sofo nets debut MLS goal as NY Red Bulls beat Nashville

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Sofo scored on his first start for New York Red Bulls in the MLS as last season's finalist defeated Nashville SC on matchday 2.

Sofo needed only seven minutes to make a mark after slotting home from Eric Chupo-Moting's effort which hit the right post.

New York Red Bulls, who were buoyed by the early lead, doubled their advantage 23 minutes later through Emil Forsberg.

The 20-year-old was replaced by Julian Hall with 12 minutes remaining as New York Red Bulls wrapped up an impressive.

“I came in today and had a conversation with the coach, and he told me that I was starting tonight,” Sofo said after the match.

“You have to always be ready. You never know. So personally, I was ready to play. So when, when he told me I was playing, it wasn’t a shock because mentally I was ready to play always.

Sofo continued: “When you’re in front of the goal, it doesn’t matter who is shooting you have to be ready. You never know what will happen. I think it’s something we used to do on the training ground, so I was always ready and that was it.”

Sofo moved to the United States from Malian club Guidars FC in 2024, spending most of last season with New York Red Bulls II.