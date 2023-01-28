Ghanaian forward Moritz-Broni Kwarteng nets brace for Magdeburg against Fortuna Dusseldorf

German-born Ghanaian forward Moritz-Broni Kwarteng scored a brace as Magdeburg suffered an away defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf in a thrilling encounter in the Bundesliga 2.

The 26-year-old, who has now scored six goals in Germany's second-tier league this season, opened the scoring for the visitors in the 6th minute, just sixty seconds after Dawid Kownacki had missed a penalty for Fortuna.

However, the hosts responded three minutes later through Kownacki. The Polish forward gave Fortuna Dusseldorf the lead in the 34 minute but Kwarteng levelled for Magdeburg on the hour mark.

With six minutes remaining, Shinta Karl Appelkamp secured all three points for the host with a fine finish.

FC Magdeburg sit 17th on the league table, and Kwarteng will be hoping to score more goals to rescue his team from suffering relegation.

"We made a lot of mistakes with the ball today and met an opponent who played with physical intensity. Nevertheless, we could have gained something with a little more consistency in defence. But it's our own fault that we lose the game," a disappointed Magdeburg manager, Christian Titz, said after the game.