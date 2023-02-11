Ghanaian forward Moritz-Broni Kwarteng scores late winner as Magdeburg beat Holstein Kiel

Forward Moritz-Broni Kwarteng continued his impressive run in 2023 after netting a late winner as Magdeburg travelled to beat Holstein Kiel.

The German-born Ghanaian scored with four minutes left as Magdeburg came from behind to secure an important win on the road.

Kwarteng was booked just sixty seconds into the game before Patrick Erras gave the host the lead in the 33rd minute.

Daniel Elfadli levelled on the stroke on half time as the two teams went into the break with the score at 1-1.

Holstein Kiel took the lead after the break through Jann-Fiete Arp before Magdeburg responded with 20 minutes remaining. Herbert Bockhorn's powerful strike kept the score at 2-2.

And with four minutes remaining, Kwarteng became the hero after finishing off with a brilliant strike.

Kwarteng has scored seven goals this season as Magdeburg continue their quest for survival in the Bundesliga II.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Stuttgart, Kwarteng is eligible to play for the Black Stars.