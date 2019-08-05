Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu scores again as AZ Alkmaar thump Fortuna Sittard in Holland

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu continued with his sensational start to the season with another goal as AZ Alkmaar thrash Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

The 18-year old scored and created an assist in a devastating seven second half minutes from Alkmaar as they beat Fortuna Sittard 4-0.

Ron Vlaar opened the scoring 53rd minute before Myron Boadu became provided to Oussama Iddrisi's goal two minutes later.

Boadu then grabbed his goal four minutes later to make it 3-0 in just seven minutes.

The teenage was then replaced by Ferdy Druij in the 64th minute before Yukinari Sugawara completed the mauling with a fine finish in the 83rd minute.

Boadu's goal is the second in succession after scoring in the Europa League qualifiers against Swedish side BK Hacken last Thursday.