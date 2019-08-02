Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu scores as AZ Alkmaar eliminate Kwame Kizito's BK Hacken in Europa League qualifiers

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu scored his first goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar as they thumped Swedish side BK Hacken to progress in the Europa League qualifiers.

The 18-year old opened the scored in the 42nd minute to put the Dutch side in the lead before the break at the Ramsbergsvallen in Sweden.

Calvin Stengs doubled the lead after the break in the 56th minute before Oussama Iddrissi added the third ten minutes later.

Boadu was replaced by Ferdy Druijf with the ten minutes remaining as the former Eredivisie side progress 3-0 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, compatriot Kwame Kizito lasted the entire duration for BK Hacken but could not stop his side from being beaten deservedly.