Ghanaian forward Naeem Mohammed leads Halmstads BK to convincing victory in Sweden Allsvenskan

Ghanaian striker Mohammed had a standout performance for Halmstads BK in the Sweden Allsvenskan on a Sunday evening.

He demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by netting a brace to lead his team to a convincing victory.

In the first half, Mohammed broke the game's deadlock with a brilliant finish, finding the back of the net just three minutes before the end of the opening 45 minutes. This goal put the hosts 1-0 up, setting the stage for an impressive performance.

Six minutes into the second half, Mohammed struck again, grabbing his second goal of the match and extending the home team's lead to 2-0. The scoring didn't stop there, as Viktor Granath ensured all three points for the home team by finding the net inside 61 minutes, resulting in a final score of 3-0.

Mohammed played a significant role in this victory, staying on the pitch for 88 minutes of the match. With this stellar performance, the 26-year-old Ghanaian forward has now accumulated seven goals in 25 matches for the Blue and Black outfit this season.

Expressing his gratitude for the win and acknowledging the team effort, Mohammed took to Twitter to write, "Great teamwork from the lads yesterday +3. Thanks for the support," showing his appreciation for the support from fans and celebrating the collective effort of the team.