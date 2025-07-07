Ghanaian forward Naeem Mohammed scores to inspire Halmstads win over AIK

Ghanaian striker Naeem Mohammed delivered a standout performance on Sunday as he played a pivotal role in Halmstads BK’s impressive 2-0 victory over Swedish giants AIK in the Allsvenskan.

The 24-year-old forward was directly involved in both goals on Sunday, further solidifying his growing importance to the team this season.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute when Naeem turned provider, assisting Polish teammate Pawel Chrupalla, who slotted home to give Halmstads the lead at Orjans Vall.

Just nine minutes later, Naeem found the back of the net himself, capping off a swift attacking move initiated by Ludvig Arvidsson’s pinpoint pass.

The result not only underlined Halmstads’ ability to challenge top-tier opposition but also showcased Naeem’s consistency and growing influence in the Swedish top-flight.

His combination of pace, creativity, and finishing has made him a key attacking outlet for the club this campaign.

With three goals and three assists in 13 appearances, Naeem continues to prove his worth as a reliable and versatile attacker.

His ability to contribute in both scoring and build-up play has drawn praise from fans and pundits alike, and if he maintains this level of performance, more accolades - and perhaps even bigger opportunities - could soon follow for the talented Ghanaian.