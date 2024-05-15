Ghanaian forward Naeem Mohammed shines in Halmstads BK's dominant win over Häcken

Ghanaian forward Naeem Mohammed played a pivotal role in Halmstads BK's impressive 3-0 victory against HÃ¤cken in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Wednesday evening.

Starting the game at the Ã–rjans Vall, Mohammed proved to be a constant threat to the HÃ¤cken defense and was rewarded for his efforts with a well-taken goal in the 44th minute. Despite lasting 86 minutes on the field, his impact was significant in securing the team's victory.

Accompanying Mohammed on the field were fellow Ghanaian players, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Thomas Boakye. Ofosu-Ayeh, a defender, played the full game, while Boakye, an attacker, came on in the 58th minute to replace Vinicius Nogueira.

Despite HÃ¤cken dominating possession and shots, Halmstads BK showcased clinical finishing, with Gabriel Wallentin opening the scoring in the 22nd minute and Villiam Granath sealing the victory with a goal in the 46th minute.

Naeem Mohammed's outstanding performance further solidifies his place in the Halmstads BK squad, with the forward having made nine appearances, scored four goals, and provided one assist in the 2024 Swedish Allsvenskan.