Ghanaian forward Nana Ampomah joins Dusseldorf's long injury list

Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah is one of seven Fortuna Dusseldorf players who are injured.

Ampomah scored a brace on September 3 but hasn't played since due to tendon irritation.

The 26-year-old has missed the last four games for the club, and his return date is currently unknown.

His performance in September earned him a spot on the bench for the senior team's Bundesliga II match against Heidenheim.

After more than a year in the wilderness, Ampomah has been given the opportunity to relaunch his career.

He was sidelined while on a two-season loan at Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

Ampomah, once one of Europe's hottest prospects, is determined to make a comeback.

His current contract with Dusseldorf will expire at the end of the season.