Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed sends emotional good byes to BK Hacken after joining Levski Sofia

Ghanaian attacker Nasiru Mohammed has sent a heartfelt thank you and good bye message to BK Hacken after leaving the club following his seven year stay.

The 25-year old left the Swedish side to join Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia on a three deal.

“I want to use this opportunity to say a very big thanks to BK Hacken for a wonderful and memorable 7 and half years. I thank the former club chairman Dennis Andersson, the current club chairman Marcus, the sports director Sonny Karlson , my former coaches Peter Gerhardsson, Mikeal Stahre and current coach Andreas Alm with his technical staffs for helping me develop as a player and a person to this point in my life," he posted on Social Media.

“To my former teammates and current teammates, I thank them for complimenting my efforts to become who I am now. To the staffs up in the office, I say thank you so much for all the helps and laughter. I say a very big thank you to the fans who cheered for me every game even in the difficult periods," he continued.

“It is sad, but it is time for a new challenge. In as much as I am excited about it, I can’t go without saying a big thank you to all. I will forever be GRATEFUL to you all in BK Hacken and it’s my prayer that ALLAH will open the doors of successful to the club this season.

"I also want to thank my management @clubconsultafrica for a job well done. They believed in me even during tough times. May Allah bless anybody who contributed in any way to my success. Thank you all. Bye. Nasiru Mohamed”