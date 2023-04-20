Ghanaian forward Nassam Yakubu Ibrahim provides assist in B.C Rangers' draw

Ghanaian forward Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim contributed to B.C Rangers' 2-2 draw against Southern FC in the Sapling Cup held in Hong Kong by providing an assist.

Despite both teams having a strong start, neither managed to score in the opening minutes of the game.

However, B.C. Rangers broke the deadlock with Juninho's goal in the 50th minute, which was assisted by Nassam Yakubu Ibrahim.

Southern FC scored their first goal through Shu Sasaki in the 56th minute from a penalty kick, but in the 61st minute, Jong Bum-Park extended B.C. Rangers' lead. Jean Moser equalized for Southern FC, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw after extra time.

The game then proceeded to a penalty shootout, where B.C Rangers lost 7-8 to Southern FC. Nassam Yakubu Ibrahim has provided three assists in his last two games for B.C Rangers.

He had previously played for the Japanese club AC Ococias Kyoto. B.C Rangers currently sit in fourth place on the Hong Kong Premier League table with 27 points, having played 16 games.