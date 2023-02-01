Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku eager to get started at OH Leuven

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku has shared his excitement after sealing a loan move to Oud-Hervelee Leuven in Belgium.

The striker, who joined English side Leicester City, was sent on loan to the Belgium topflight side till the end of the season.

Opoku joined Leicester from FDM Field Masters Sporting Club following his stint in the USA with Syracuse College.

"I play more of a number 9 and sometimes as a number 10, depending on where the coach wants to use me," he told OH Leuven after joining them on loan."

"I love the city Leuven and it's already been a great experience joining the team. I'm excited by this whole thing and I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, OH Leuven coach Marc Brys is excited to have the Ghanaian for the rest of the season.

“Opoku is a young, talented attacker who showed great things in America and now wants to do the same in Europe. He is eager and eager to learn and has a good passing game and shot," he said.