Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku makes OH Leuven debut in draw against Royal Antwerp

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku climbed off the bench to make his debut for Oud-Hervelee in the Belgium First Division A league.

The 21-year-old, who joined Leicester City in the winter transfer window, was shipped out on loan to OH Leuven for the rest of the season.

He arrived in Europe after playing college soccer in the United States with Syracuse University, where he was studying.

On Sunday, he replaced Nachon Nsingi in the 82nd minute of the match against Royal Antwerp, making a good impression on his debut.

Jon Dagur Portsteinsson opened the scoring from the spot in the first half for Leuven, but Antwerp responded after the break through Gyrano Kerk.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Opoku moved to the United States, where he is majoring in Communication and Rhetorical Studies.

Before Syracuse University, he played the 2021 season with NAIA program Lindsey Wilson College, where he scored 19 goals in 19 matches.