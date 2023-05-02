Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku named OH Leuven Player of the Month for April

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku has been named the OH Leuven Player of the Month for April.

The 21-year-old was instrumental in helping his Belgian side climb up the league table, with three goals and one assist during the month of April alone.

Opoku scored his debut goal against Mechelen before going on to net against Osstende and Standard Liege in subsequent games, all of which resulted in victories for OH Leuven.

Opoku's achievement has been celebrated by football fans, especially those in Ghana, who have taken to social media to congratulate the young player on his impressive form.

The award is a testament to Opoku's hard work and dedication on the pitch, and it is hoped that he will continue to perform at such a high level in the future.

Opoku is on loan from Premier League side Leicester City and he hopes to stay in Belgium. Leicester City will ultimately make the decision on Opoku's future, but his performances have not gone unnoticed by the club.