Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku rejoins OH Leuven on loan from Leicester City

Published on: 02 July 2023
Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku will continue his development at Belgium outfit OH Leuven after agreeing another loan spell with the club. 

The Leicester City striker rejoins Leuven after a successful loan spell, where he netted three times and provided an assist in seven matches.

He initially joined the club after sealing a permanent move from Syracuse University to Leicester City in January.

However, following the Foxes relegation to the English Championship, the 21-year-old opted to continue his stay in the Belgium topflight league.

Opoku is already preparing for the upcoming season after featuring in the pre-season game against Beerschot.

“Nathan Opoku stuck his nose to the window last season. He is very eager to learn and hard working. He has made a nice development since his transfer and I am happy that we can continue working with him," said OH Leuven manager Marc Brys.

Opoku won goal of the season at Leuven with his outstanding strike against Standard Liege.

