Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku rejoins OH Leuven on loan from Leicester City

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku will continue his development at Belgium outfit OH Leuven after agreeing another loan spell with the club.

The Leicester City striker rejoins Leuven after a successful loan spell, where he netted three times and provided an assist in seven matches.

He initially joined the club after sealing a permanent move from Syracuse University to Leicester City in January.

However, following the Foxes relegation to the English Championship, the 21-year-old opted to continue his stay in the Belgium topflight league.

Opoku is already preparing for the upcoming season after featuring in the pre-season game against Beerschot.

“Nathan Opoku stuck his nose to the window last season. He is very eager to learn and hard working. He has made a nice development since his transfer and I am happy that we can continue working with him," said OH Leuven manager Marc Brys.

Opoku won goal of the season at Leuven with his outstanding strike against Standard Liege.