Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku scores in OH Leuven's five-goal thriller against KV Mechelen

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku scored his first goal of the Belgium Jupiler Pro League Europe play-offs as Oud-Hervelee Leuven suffered defeat to KV Mechelen.

The Leicester loanee scored late in injury time to level the scores but the visitors responded a minute later to snatch a 3-2 victory the King Power den Dreef stadium.

Having netted only once in the regular season, the young forward was introduced in the 68th minute for Richie Sagrado as Leuven trailed 2-0.

The former University of Syracuse forward injected some threat in Leuven's attack leading to strong fightback with Youssef Maziz pulling one back ten minutes following the Ghanaian's introduction.

Late in injury time, Opoku levelled for the host with a powerful strike but his equalizer lasted only a minute after Guinean striker Mory Konate scored the winner for Mechelen.

Opoku is currently on loan from English championship promotion-chasers Leicester City and could rejoin his parent club in the summer transfer window.