Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku's OH Leuven miss out on playoffs spot in Belgium

Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku will not be involved in the Belgium Pro League playoffs after OH Leuven narrowly missed out on a place in the final stage of the competition.

Despite scoring in Leuven's last three matches as the Belgium outfit collected maximum points, OH Leuven finished 13th, dropping out of the playoff spot.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from English Premier League side Leicester City has been in sensational form for Leuven since joining from Syracuse University.

Meanwhile, compatriot Joseph Paintsil and his KRC Genk are favourites to win the league after finishing the regular season top of the league.

Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah are also part of the playoffs with Club Brugge alongside Francis Abu's Cercle Brugge.

The top eight teams compete in the playoffs with the first four gunning for the title while the last four battle it out for a Conference League place.