Ghanaian forward Nathaniel Opoku hopes to stay at Belgian side OH Leuven

Ghanaian forward Nathaniel Opoku has expressed his desire to stay at Oud-Heverlee Leuven for an extended period after impressing during his loan spell from sister club Leicester City.

Opoku, who can play as a striker or winger, has scored three goals and provided an assist in seven appearances for the Belgian side since his arrival in January. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the 21-year-old is hoping to remain at the club.

“I feel important here,” Opoku told Het Nieuwsblad. "Until now I was never better than now, but I keep learning and can do even better. Leicester will decide my future, but I certainly wouldn't mind staying. I feel good here. The decision will be made in the coming days or weeks at the latest."

Opoku, who made a name for himself playing college soccer at Syracuse University in the United States, turned down the opportunity to join an MLS team and opted for European football instead. His decision seems to have paid off, with the young forward impressing during his time at OHL.

Leicester City will ultimately make the decision on Opoku's future, but his performances have not gone unnoticed by the club.

The Ghanaian's versatility and eye for goal make him a valuable asset, and it is possible he could be loaned out to OHL again for the 2023-2024 season.