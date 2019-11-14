Ghanaian forward Nicholas Gyan pops up on the radar of PSL side Black Leopards

Ghanaian forward Nicholas joining is close to moving to South Africa to join ABSA Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards.

The Simba SC striker emerged on the radar of the South African side following his sterling performances for the Tanzanian giants.

Gyan could join his compatriot and former teammate James Kotei in the PSL, after the latter moved to Kaizer Chiefs in the summer transfer window.

According to reports in South Africa, Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael is interested in working with the 21-year old old attacker.

“I spoke to Luc Eymael and he knows the player. He wants to see him at Black Leopards in January. The boy can score goals. The coach is willing to have a look at him,” confirmed the player’s Mzansi-based agent, Wellington Machaba to Soccerladuma.co.za.

Nicholas Gyan joined Simba SC in 2017 from Ebusua Dwarfs, after a magnificent season with the Crabs.