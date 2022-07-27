Ghanaian forward Nico Williams scores in Athletic Club's pre-season friendly against Mainz

Spain-born Ghanaian Nico William netted a stunning goal for Athletic Bilboa in their pre-season friendly against German club Mainz 05.

The 20-year-old attacker opened the scoring for the La Liga side in the 40th minute but the Bundesliga side levelled through Fernandez in the final minute.

The game which was played in 120 minutes saw the teams go for a mini break after every 30 minutes.

Athletic Club are preparing for the start of the new La Liga campaign in Germany, and have played Borussia Monchengladbach and Duisburg in earlier games.

Nico Williams is already attracting interests from English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool after a breakthrough campaign last season.

The younger brother of Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams, visited Ghana during the summer break as talks of nationality switch popped up.

However, Nico wont be in a rush to decide his international future as he concentrate on his club career.