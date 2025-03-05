Ghanaian forward Noah Baffoe scores to lead Eastern AA to victory against Southern District

Ghanaian forward Noah Baffoe was on target for Eastern AA on Wednesday when the team defeated Southern District 2-1 in the Hong Kong Premier League.

The experienced attacker started for his side in the Round 9 encounter played at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground.

Despite the dominance of his team in the first half, they could not find the breakthrough.

However, five minutes into the second half, Noah Baffoe equalised to shoot Eastern AA into a deserved lead with an amazing strike.

His goal inspired the hosts to take control of the match, leading to a second goal in the 74th minute.

This time around, it was veteran Serbian attacker Alexandar Mitrovic who found the back of the net.

The only consolation for the Southern District was scored by Gregory.

After his goal on Wednesday, Noah Baffoe now has scored 11 goals after making 15 appearances in the 2024/25 Hong Kong Premier League.