Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt to find new club after loan spell at VfL Osnabrück

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, who recently returned from a loan spell at VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck, is no longer part of KSV Holstein's plans and has been granted permission to seek a new club.

Sporting director Carsten Wehlmann confirmed the decision on Monday, stating that the discussions with Wriedt and his representatives had been amicable and transparent.

"We have been in talks with the agents and players. Everything has been done amicably, and everyone knows about it. We sought talks early on," Wehlmann said.

While there are currently no inquiries for the 29-year-old, Wehlmann remains optimistic about Wriedt's prospects.

"There are still no inquiries for either player, but I believe that there is a market for the players. It is only a matter of time before something happens," he added.

During his loan stint at VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck in Bundesliga 2, Wriedt made 24 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist in all competitions.

Despite the lack of current offers, Wriedt's experience and skills are expected to attract interest from potential suitors as he searches for a new opportunity to continue his career.