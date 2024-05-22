Ghanaian forward Owusu-Sekyere shines with two goals in China

Dutch-Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere starred as Zhejiang Professional secured a 3-1 win over Wuhan Three Towns in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday morning.

Owusu-Sekyere played for 86 minutes, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a dominant performance at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a left-footed shot from outside the box, assisted by Leonardo.

He doubled Zhejiang Professional's lead in the 21st minute with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, again set up by Leonardo.

Wuhan Three Towns pulled one back in the 23rd minute through Pedro Henrique, assisted by Deng Hanwen.

Zhejiang Professional restored their two-goal advantage in the 51st minute when Leonardo scored, with Owusu-Sekyere providing the assist.

The winger has now scored seven goals and provided two assists in 13 games this season.