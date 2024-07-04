Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang scores and sees red in Charlotte FC's clash with Inter Miami

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang continued his scoring run in Major League Soccer after netting his sixth goal of the campaign in Charlotte FC's defeat to Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami.

Agyemeng encountered a bitter-sweet moment on Wednesday evening after he received his first career red card in the same game.

Having ended his mini goal-drought with a brace at home against Philadelphia Union a fortnight ago, Agyemang scored in back-to-back games at the Bank of America Stadium with the leveller against Inter Miami.

The visitors had opened the scoring on the half-hour mark through Robert Taylor before the Ghanaian equalized four minutes to half time.

With four minutes remaining, Inter Miami grabbed the winner after Benjamin Cremaschi fired home the winner late in the game.

Agyemeng was sent off in injury time as the host suffered their second defeat in their last two matches in the MLS.

The US-born Ghanaian has now netted six goals and delivered two assists in 21 matches after Dean Smith's men.